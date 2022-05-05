Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.24. The company’s stock price has collected 14.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :GNOG) Right Now?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is $14.16 above the current price. GNOG currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNOG was 836.13K shares.

GNOG’s Market Performance

GNOG stocks went up by 14.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.42% and a quarterly performance of -27.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for GNOG stocks with a simple moving average of -52.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNOG

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNOG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GNOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GNOG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

GNOG Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNOG rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. saw -41.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.46 for the present operating margin

+52.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stands at +62.05. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with 28.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.