Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s stock price has collected 8.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/22 that The Metaverse and EVs Should Help Fuel Growth at Analog Devices

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.27, which is $39.52 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 518.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.82M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 8.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.16% and a quarterly performance of -2.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.33% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $208, previously predicting the price at $204. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADI, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.17. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $155.34 back on May 02. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 90,357 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $372,816 using the latest closing price.

DOLUCA TUNC, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $166.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that DOLUCA TUNC is holding 91,357 shares at $782,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.16 for the present operating margin

+54.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +19.00. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.