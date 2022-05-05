Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPL) Right Now?

AMPL currently public float of 54.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPL was 1.74M shares.

AMPL’s Market Performance

AMPL stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly performance of -56.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Amplitude Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.90% for AMPL stocks with a simple moving average of -60.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

AMPL Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -3.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -68.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Grady Patrick W, who purchase 186,217 shares at the price of $20.51 back on Feb 23. After this action, Grady Patrick W now owns 2,225,077 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $3,820,168 using the latest closing price.

SC US (TTGP), LTD., the 10% Owner of Amplitude Inc., purchase 186,217 shares at $20.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SC US (TTGP), LTD. is holding 2,225,077 shares at $3,820,168 based on the most recent closing price.