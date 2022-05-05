Huntsman Corporation (HUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus – News Heater
Huntsman Corporation (HUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE :HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huntsman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.61, which is $10.72 above the current price. HUN currently public float of 193.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUN was 2.85M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly performance of -2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Huntsman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for HUN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $46 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HUN, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

HUN Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.48. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from Wright Randy W., who sale 42,671 shares at the price of $28.99 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wright Randy W. now owns 9,283 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $1,237,032 using the latest closing price.

Wright Randy W., the VP and Controller of Huntsman Corporation, sale 42,352 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Wright Randy W. is holding 51,954 shares at $1,228,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.16 for the present operating margin
  • +21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +12.36. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

