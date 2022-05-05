Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) went down by -14.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected -12.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX :EQX) Right Now?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQX is at 0.76.

EQX currently public float of 263.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQX was 2.28M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stocks went down by -12.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.17% and a quarterly performance of 5.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Equinox Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.72% for EQX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.70% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -23.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw -8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.20 for the present operating margin

+19.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at +51.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.