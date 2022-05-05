Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EVRI) Right Now?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRI is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Everi Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.78, which is $14.31 above the current price. EVRI currently public float of 89.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRI was 732.10K shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.80% and a quarterly performance of -12.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Everi Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for EVRI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at -14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw -17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, JUDGE GEOFFREY P now owns 59,672 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $78,000 using the latest closing price.

CONGEMI RONALD V, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that CONGEMI RONALD V is holding 16,000 shares at $132,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Equity return is now at value 189.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.