Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected 25.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 2.43M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went up by 25.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.55% and a quarterly performance of -3.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.09% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ETWO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

ETWO Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +25.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Janik Jarett, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.33 back on May 03. After this action, Janik Jarett now owns 83,270 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $41,650 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., purchase 12,775 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 279,081 shares at $107,693 based on the most recent closing price.