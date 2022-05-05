Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that Capital One Stock Sinks After Earnings. Blame Higher Marketing Expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.75, which is $35.08 above the current price. COF currently public float of 407.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 2.92M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of -10.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of -11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $143 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $189, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

COF Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.62. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Golden Timothy P, who sale 3,812 shares at the price of $148.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, Golden Timothy P now owns 11,541 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $567,912 using the latest closing price.

HACKETT ANN F, the Director of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 1 shares at $142.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that HACKETT ANN F is holding 5,005 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.