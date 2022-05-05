Can Unum Group (UNM) Remain Competitive?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.08, which is -$1.53 below the current price. UNM currently public float of 200.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 2.54M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.72% and a quarterly performance of 25.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of 19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to UNM, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

UNM Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.20. In addition, Unum Group saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from IGLESIAS LISA G, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.55 back on Apr 18. After this action, IGLESIAS LISA G now owns 76,814 shares of Unum Group, valued at $976,500 using the latest closing price.

Simonds Michael Q, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Simonds Michael Q is holding 200,519 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +6.86. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.