Can KB Home (KBH) Remain Competitive?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/22 that KB Home Stock Falls as Supply-Chain Issues Delay Deliveries

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for KB Home declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.71, which is $15.54 above the current price. KBH currently public float of 72.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 2.31M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went up by 10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.92% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.00% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of -10.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $42 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to KBH, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, KB Home saw -20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 79,718 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Nov 12. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 1,097,611 shares of KB Home, valued at $3,370,477 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 121,408 shares at $41.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 1,097,611 shares at $5,086,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+21.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +9.82. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.