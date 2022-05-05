Buy or Sell ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.60, which is $2.06 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 79.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.27M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of 25.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for ProPetro Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.25% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of 35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUMP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PUMP Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 71.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Armour Spencer D III, who sale 32,931 shares at the price of $14.27 back on May 03. After this action, Armour Spencer D III now owns 67,899 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $469,925 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 32,931 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 54,515 shares at $473,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.