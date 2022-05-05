Buy or Sell Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.82. The company’s stock price has collected -6.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE :AIRC) Right Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.63 x from its present earnings ratio.

AIRC currently public float of 156.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRC was 859.60K shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

AIRC stocks went down by -6.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.57% and a quarterly performance of -10.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Apartment Income REIT Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.92% for AIRC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $63 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for AIRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AIRC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

AIRC Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.20. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Beldin Paul, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $52.84 back on Mar 25. After this action, Beldin Paul now owns 53,732 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $766,190 using the latest closing price.

Kimmel Keith M, the President, Property Operations of Apartment Income REIT Corp., sale 11,000 shares at $52.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kimmel Keith M is holding 25,734 shares at $581,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.