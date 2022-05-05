Buy or Sell Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected 11.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $3.1 above the current price. ADGI currently public float of 77.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 3.73M shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went up by 11.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.26% and a quarterly performance of -59.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.67% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -83.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ADGI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ADGI Trading at -26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI rose by +11.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -55.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

Equity return is now at value -96.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.94.