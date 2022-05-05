BEST Inc. (BEST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s stock price has collected 16.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BEST Inc. (NYSE :BEST) Right Now?

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEST is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BEST Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.71, which is $0.44 above the current price. BEST currently public float of 200.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEST was 1.88M shares.

BEST’s Market Performance

BEST stocks went up by 16.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.05% and a quarterly performance of -46.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for BEST Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.95% for BEST stocks with a simple moving average of -57.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEST stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BEST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEST in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEST, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BEST Trading at -23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares sank -27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEST rose by +16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4804. In addition, BEST Inc. saw -46.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.31 for the present operating margin

-1.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BEST Inc. stands at -10.60. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.