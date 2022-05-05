Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went up by 13.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s stock price has collected 10.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.84.

BAND currently public float of 22.66M and currently shorts hold a 12.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 700.44K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.59% and a quarterly performance of -56.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Bandwidth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.76% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -63.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $51 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BAND Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.52. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -63.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Suriano Douglas A, who sale 239 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Apr 14. After this action, Suriano Douglas A now owns 5,920 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $7,612 using the latest closing price.

Carreker Marina C., the President of Bandwidth Inc., sale 186 shares at $24.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Carreker Marina C. is holding 5,271 shares at $4,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.