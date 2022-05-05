AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 12.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock price has collected 13.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 75.18M and currently shorts hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 2.92M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went up by 13.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.01% and a quarterly performance of -16.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -56.68% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9405. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -40.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 26,533 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Jun 30. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 246,250 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $142,058 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 26,500 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 272,783 shares at $141,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.22 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -308.46. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.