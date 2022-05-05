A Lesson to Learn: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s stock price has collected 15.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that With U.S. Solar Power Hurting, Enphase Expands in Europe. Its Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 165.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ENPH currently public float of 131.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.29M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 15.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.29% and a quarterly performance of 37.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.78% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $205 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

ENPH Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.79. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $200.01 back on Mar 28. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 988,302 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $7,500,356 using the latest closing price.

Malchow Joseph Ian, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 4,460 shares at $156.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Malchow Joseph Ian is holding 78,490 shares at $695,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.