Why PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.63. The company’s stock price has collected 14.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.60, which is -$3.22 below the current price. PBF currently public float of 97.96M and currently shorts hold a 11.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 3.61M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went up by 14.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.08% and a quarterly performance of 74.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for PBF Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.93% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of 93.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PBF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PBF Trading at 29.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.48. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 134.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $27.19 back on Apr 27. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 18,270,623 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $27,189,000 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc., sale 870,000 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 19,270,623 shares at $23,066,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+3.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +0.85. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.