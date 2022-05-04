Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ :SATL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Satellogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SATL was 82.51K shares.

SATL’s Market Performance

SATL stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.16% and a quarterly performance of 57.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Satellogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.51% for SATL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.03% for the last 200 days.

SATL Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL rose by +9.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Satellogic Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.