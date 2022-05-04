Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $567.56, which is $100.85 above the current price. MPWR currently public float of 45.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 501.64K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 16.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of 12.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.47% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $530 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $520. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

MPWR Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $417.05. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Sciammas Maurice, who sale 4,420 shares at the price of $467.23 back on Apr 01. After this action, Sciammas Maurice now owns 269,232 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $2,065,157 using the latest closing price.

Hsing Michael, the CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 11,250 shares at $467.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Hsing Michael is holding 1,048,711 shares at $5,256,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.24 for the present operating margin

+56.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.