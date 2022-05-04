Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected -7.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verastem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $4.61 above the current price. VSTM currently public float of 138.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 2.29M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went down by -7.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly performance of -11.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Verastem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.30% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -37.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

VSTM Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5600. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw -32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Stuglik Brian M, who sale 3,507 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Mar 21. After this action, Stuglik Brian M now owns 1,133,464 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $4,454 using the latest closing price.

Paterson Dan, the President and COO of Verastem Inc., sale 2,818 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Paterson Dan is holding 477,933 shares at $3,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.28 for the present operating margin

+66.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -11749.17. Equity return is now at value -76.10, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.69.