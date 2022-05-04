Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 16.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected 19.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.51.

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $0.86 above the current price. TWI currently public float of 58.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 470.79K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 19.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.54% and a quarterly performance of 63.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Titan International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 66.36% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +19.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 47.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from Eheli Anthony, who sale 1,090 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Mar 28. After this action, Eheli Anthony now owns 30,254 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $17,168 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 39,370 shares at $14.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 982,151 shares at $562,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.