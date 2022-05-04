Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SDIG) Right Now?

SDIG currently public float of 19.55M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDIG was 899.86K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

SDIG stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.22% and a quarterly performance of -60.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.47% for SDIG stocks with a simple moving average of -72.96% for the last 200 days.

SDIG Trading at -53.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -37.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG fell by -1.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw -71.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.77 for the present operating margin

-17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -36.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.