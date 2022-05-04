Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s stock price has collected 13.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE :LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.59.

The average price from analysts is $86.63, which is $12.67 above the current price. LPX currently public float of 84.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPX was 1.12M shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stocks went up by 13.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.32% for LPX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $75 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LPX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

LPX Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.87. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Southern William Bradley, who purchase 5,350 shares at the price of $67.24 back on Nov 16. After this action, Southern William Bradley now owns 466,312 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $359,734 using the latest closing price.

Macadam Stephen E., the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, purchase 1,850 shares at $56.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Macadam Stephen E. is holding 30,398 shares at $104,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.19 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +30.24. Equity return is now at value 101.30, with 59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.