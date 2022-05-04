Livent Corporation (LTHM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.04. The company’s stock price has collected 6.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/07/22 that Beat inflation with 3 stocks that bet against oil in favor of EVs and the renewable-power grid

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Livent Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LTHM currently public float of 160.60M and currently shorts hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 2.52M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 6.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.17% and a quarterly performance of -6.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.65% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LTHM, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

LTHM Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.69. In addition, Livent Corporation saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $23.32 back on Oct 11. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 47,386 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $100,276 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.