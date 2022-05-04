Is CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) a Keeper?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.31, which is $8.19 above the current price. CF currently public float of 208.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 4.49M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went up by 5.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of 35.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.91% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of 47.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $118, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CF, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CF Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.57. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw 42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Hoker Richard A, who sale 4,085 shares at the price of $93.93 back on Mar 14. After this action, Hoker Richard A now owns 57,244 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $383,719 using the latest closing price.

Malik Ashraf K, the Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 5,033 shares at $97.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Malik Ashraf K is holding 15,707 shares at $489,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.70 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.