Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.67. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Tapestry Boosts Fiscal-Year Revenue Forecast and the Stock Rises

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE :TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPR is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Tapestry Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.96, which is $20.79 above the current price. TPR currently public float of 252.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPR was 4.18M shares.

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Tapestry Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.21% for TPR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $62 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPR reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for TPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to TPR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

TPR Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.65. In addition, Tapestry Inc. saw -19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Crevoiserat Joanne C., who purchase 5,700 shares at the price of $34.60 back on Mar 11. After this action, Crevoiserat Joanne C. now owns 251,911 shares of Tapestry Inc., valued at $197,220 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Sarah, the Global Human Resources Officer of Tapestry Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Dunn Sarah is holding 68,594 shares at $1,426,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.06 for the present operating margin

+70.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc. stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc. (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 105.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.