Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 9.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.75 above the current price. SYTA currently public float of 4.21M and currently shorts hold a 34.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 1.25M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.41% and a quarterly performance of -8.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.61% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -58.65% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1207. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -66.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -250.70, with -128.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.