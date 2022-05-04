Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Zillow and Redfin Could Gain Market Share. They First Have to Navigate the Current Macro Environment.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.47, which is $27.46 above the current price. Z currently public float of 184.31M and currently shorts hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 5.41M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.38% and a quarterly performance of -14.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.19% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -37.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.30. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -31.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 2,977 shares at the price of $55.28 back on Mar 29. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 87,317 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $164,555 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the Director of Zillow Group Inc., sale 4,454 shares at $57.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 628,998 shares at $257,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.