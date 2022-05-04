Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:VAQC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ :VAQC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vector Acquisition Corporation II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VAQC currently public float of 43.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAQC was 102.86K shares.

VAQC’s Market Performance

VAQC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.22% for Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for VAQC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

VAQC Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAQC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Vector Acquisition Corporation II saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VAQC

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.