Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE :GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The GEO Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $5.57 above the current price. GEO currently public float of 116.62M and currently shorts hold a 19.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.32M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for GEO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GEO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 2,909 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, Black James H. now owns 0 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

ZOLEY GEORGE C, the Chairman & CEO of The GEO Group Inc., purchase 166,644 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that ZOLEY GEORGE C is holding 3,000,000 shares at $1,124,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.77 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +3.12. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.