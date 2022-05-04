Here’s Our Rant About Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 12.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s stock price has collected 14.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.89.

HLIT currently public float of 100.48M and currently shorts hold a 9.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 663.99K shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went up by 14.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.96% and a quarterly performance of 5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.33% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLIT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -17.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Haltmayer Neven, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, Haltmayer Neven now owns 158,248 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $57,500 using the latest closing price.

Kalra Sanjay, the SVP and CFO of Harmonic Inc., sale 91,176 shares at $10.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Kalra Sanjay is holding 92,540 shares at $983,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.84 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.