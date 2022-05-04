Here’s Our Rant About Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went down by -7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardforce AI Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.22, which is $1.38 above the current price. GFAI currently public float of 5.97M and currently shorts hold a 54.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 12.68M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.10% and a quarterly performance of -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.26% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.16% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -61.46% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -31.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -61.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -5.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9084. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -42.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.