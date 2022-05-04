Here’s Our Rant About Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went up by 8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Genius Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
GNS currently public float of 10.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 1.70M shares.
GNS’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.56% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.
GNS Trading at -29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.10% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +6.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw -79.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for GNS
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -42.73 for the present operating margin
- +37.85 for the gross margin
The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -45.54.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.