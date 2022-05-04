Here’s How Your Trade Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Aggressively Right Now

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTO is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. APTO currently public float of 87.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTO was 391.55K shares.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.89% and a quarterly performance of -10.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Aptose Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.30% for APTO stocks with a simple moving average of -39.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to APTO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

APTO Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2240. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from BURGER DENIS R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 20. After this action, BURGER DENIS R now owns 31,671 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $14,490 using the latest closing price.

Rice William G., the Chair, President & CEO of Aptose Biosciences Inc., purchase 13,183 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Rice William G. is holding 343,252 shares at $20,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

Equity return is now at value -70.60, with -65.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.00.