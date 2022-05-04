Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price has collected 2.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.33, which is $16.26 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 382.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.37M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 2.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of -13.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.39% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.60. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from HURD JEFFREY J, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $30.49 back on Apr 18. After this action, HURD JEFFREY J now owns 103,904 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $243,931 using the latest closing price.

Lane Nick, the (See Remarks) of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 25,724 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Lane Nick is holding 116,007 shares at $785,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -3.98. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.