Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -11.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected -29.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBGI currently public float of 8.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 654.34K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went down by -29.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.38% and a quarterly performance of -60.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.81% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.91% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -78.00% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -57.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -61.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -29.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9334. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -76.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.