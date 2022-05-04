Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) went up by 5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s stock price has collected 8.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE :DO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. DO currently public float of 81.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DO was 1.48M shares.

DO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.54% for DO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.78% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +8.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.40 for the present operating margin

-11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -294.90. The total capital return value is set at -9.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.49.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.93. Total debt to assets is 30.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.