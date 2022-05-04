Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Chemours Company (CC)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 17.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.87. The company’s stock price has collected 20.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is -$0.11 below the current price. CC currently public float of 157.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 2.00M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 20.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.17% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 23.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

CC Trading at 27.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +20.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who sale 34,252 shares at the price of $29.94 back on Dec 02. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 145,459 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $1,025,505 using the latest closing price.

Shelton David C, the SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary of The Chemours Company, sale 9,886 shares at $29.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Shelton David C is holding 80,960 shares at $294,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.17 for the present operating margin

+21.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +9.58. Equity return is now at value 63.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.