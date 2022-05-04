CarMax Inc. (KMX) Just Got Our Attention

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s stock price has collected 7.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/12/22 that CarMax’s Awful Earnings Send a Warning to All Car Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CarMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.46, which is $18.78 above the current price. KMX currently public float of 160.04M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 1.78M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went up by 7.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly performance of -14.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMX, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

KMX Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.53. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Wilson Charles Joseph, who sale 16,059 shares at the price of $127.48 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wilson Charles Joseph now owns 11,768 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $2,047,201 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of CarMax Inc., sale 63,129 shares at $139.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Lyski James is holding 15,955 shares at $8,809,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.