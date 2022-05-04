Can Aptiv PLC (APTV) Remain Competitive?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.81. The company’s stock price has collected 4.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE :APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Aptiv PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $154.92, which is $45.77 above the current price. APTV currently public float of 269.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTV was 2.22M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stocks went up by 4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.62% and a quarterly performance of -23.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.14% for APTV stocks with a simple moving average of -26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $90 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTV reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for APTV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to APTV, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

APTV Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.29. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 5,830 shares at the price of $107.85 back on Apr 14. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 670,992 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $628,764 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the President and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 5,830 shares at $109.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 676,822 shares at $641,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.