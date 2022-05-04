Buy or Sell Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ :SANM) Right Now?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SANM is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sanmina Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.75, which is $8.0 above the current price. SANM currently public float of 61.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANM was 385.90K shares.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.98% and a quarterly performance of 8.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Sanmina Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.76% for SANM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $61 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SANM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SANM, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

SANM Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.91. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, who sale 9,039 shares at the price of $39.11 back on Feb 11. After this action, REID ALAN McWILLIAMS now owns 44,000 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $353,524 using the latest closing price.

BILLINGER BRENT, the SVP & Corp Controller of Sanmina Corporation, sale 3,831 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that BILLINGER BRENT is holding 16,742 shares at $154,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+8.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corporation stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.73. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corporation (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 20.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.05. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.