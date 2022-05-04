Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 20.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s stock price has collected 22.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.41. BORR currently public float of 77.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.36M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 22.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.07% and a quarterly performance of 106.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.42% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 101.85% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +22.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 124.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.