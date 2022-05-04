Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) went down by -1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE :BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.66.

BBWI currently public float of 224.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBWI was 4.39M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.20% and a quarterly performance of -5.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.68% for BBWI stocks with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $82 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBWI, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.63. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 98,888 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H, the Director of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 5,375 shares at $74.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H is holding 26,480 shares at $400,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+48.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +13.64. Equity return is now at value -108.40, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.