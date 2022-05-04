A Lesson to Learn: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 13.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 10.47M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.38% and a quarterly performance of -1.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.97% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -72.32% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7085. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -68.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47. Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -67.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.