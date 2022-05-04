A Lesson to Learn: Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went up by 93.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected 55.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

BWV currently public float of 4.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 670.40K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 45.07% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.59% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -83.08% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at -83.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.00%, as shares sank -89.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +55.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw -88.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.