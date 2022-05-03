Why ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.86. The company’s stock price has collected -11.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/22 that Here’s how a greener Starbucks will reward you for reusing your cup

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CHPT currently public float of 326.93M and currently shorts hold a 10.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 9.00M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -11.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.45% and a quarterly performance of -4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.61% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHPT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

CHPT Trading at -18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -32.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Romano Pasquale, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $14.62 back on Apr 22. After this action, Romano Pasquale now owns 2,766,428 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $3,655,125 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 81,173 shares at $16.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $1,313,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -36.50 for asset returns.