We Analyzed the Future Direction of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), Here is What We Found

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went up by 10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Insurance Broker’s Stock Is Halted as IPO Surges 1,150%

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 423.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $16.0 above the current price. SHLS currently public float of 97.17M and currently shorts hold a 14.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 2.86M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went up by 5.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.45% and a quarterly performance of -34.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.39% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of -54.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SHLS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at -28.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -54.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Garton Philip A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Garton Philip A now owns 27,842 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $2,200,000 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 11,941 shares at $27.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 44,000 shares at $322,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +1.10. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.