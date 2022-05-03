We Analyzed the Future Direction of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), Here is What We Found

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s stock price has collected -6.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EBR currently public float of 535.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.83M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went down by -6.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of 18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.94% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.