Wall Street Pummels TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) After Recent Earnings Report

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 16.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 2.95.

TTI currently public float of 115.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.25M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.98% and a quarterly performance of 26.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for TETRA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +20.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 30.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who sale 200,471 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Mar 21. After this action, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D now owns 233,369 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $713,945 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Richard D, the VP-Finance & Global Controller of TETRA Technologies Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that O’Brien Richard D is holding 197,677 shares at $95,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+15.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -4.31. Equity return is now at value 102.20, with 25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.